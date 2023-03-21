Cooper Financial Group Purchases 13,288 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 344.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 442,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

