Cooper Financial Group Purchases 755 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,953,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,074 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 798,279 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 751,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

