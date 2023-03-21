Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 251,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 224,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 134,354 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,246. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.