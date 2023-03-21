Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 171,954 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,954 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Travel + Leisure worth $49,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:TNL traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,553. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

See Also

