Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 20,719 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Nordson worth $21,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.79. 24,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NDSN. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

