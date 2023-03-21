Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Tetra Tech worth $61,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,885,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.01. 20,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

