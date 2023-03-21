Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $19.43 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,313,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.02. 51,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

