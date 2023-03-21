Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $40.83 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $40,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KWR traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.94. 5,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average is $176.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently -195.51%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.