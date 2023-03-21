Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $67.01 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $67,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,505,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NXST traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average is $181.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $775,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

