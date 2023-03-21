Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 857,700 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 338.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,700 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Perrigo worth $37,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,426. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.