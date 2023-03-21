Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 1,826 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NYSE:TNET traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. 71,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,526. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,011 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

