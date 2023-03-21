Craneware plc (LON:CRW) to Issue GBX 12.50 Dividend

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Craneware Stock Down 1.7 %

CRW stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($16.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.68 million, a PE ratio of 6,147.73 and a beta of 0.32. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,310 ($16.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($27.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,763.95.

Get Craneware alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Craneware news, insider Keith Neilson purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($17.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.80 ($24,559.50). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,235 shares of company stock worth $8,988,405. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Craneware

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.25) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.