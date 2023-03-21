Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,042,476 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Oppenheimer began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

