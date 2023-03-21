Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 17,870 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

