Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Invests $434,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

