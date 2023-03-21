Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,836.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 23.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

APA Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.