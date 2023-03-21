Credit Suisse Group Raises Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 15,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Centrica has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

