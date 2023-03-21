Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.38

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $79.85 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 212,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.