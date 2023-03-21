CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $22.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 million, a PE ratio of -212.99 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.