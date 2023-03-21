DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $225.47 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00005366 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $225.47 million and $4.03 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,318,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

