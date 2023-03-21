Dash Market Capitalization Tops $637.89 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $637.89 million and approximately $104.46 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $57.36 or 0.00203654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Dash
Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,193,638 coins and its circulating supply is 11,120,725 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency that aims to provide fast, secure, and private payments as an alternative to traditional payment methods. It is an open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that was launched in 2014 and operates on a decentralized network with a two-tier architecture. Dash offers additional services such as InstantSend and PrivateSend, and has a focus on usability and user experience. It is used for various purposes including making payments, remittances, online shopping, gaming, investing, and trading, and is accepted by an increasing number of merchants and service providers. Dash was created by developer Evan Duffield in 2014 with the goal of providing an alternative to traditional payment systems that prioritizes speed, security, and privacy.”
Dash Coin Trading
