DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0255 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $584,220.63 and approximately $541.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00160938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00071709 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00041459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003590 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,457 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

