DeepOnion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,004.66 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $582,209.92 and approximately $1,004.66 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,410 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

