Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $9.91

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $10.55. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1,526,182 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.