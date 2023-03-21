Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.12

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 40667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.96.
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
