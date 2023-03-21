Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.12

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 40667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

