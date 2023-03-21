DHT’s (DHT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

