DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,890. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

