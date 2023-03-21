Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 8.9%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.12. 1,438,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,376,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

