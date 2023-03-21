Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 12.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $14,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 10,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

