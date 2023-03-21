Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein makes up 1.4% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,429,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. 8,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,193. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

