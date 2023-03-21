Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Sells 24,470 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,346,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,887,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

