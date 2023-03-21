Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.32. 330,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,519. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

