Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Financial Survey

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Microvast -77.36% -24.78% -16.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Microvast $204.50 million 1.83 -$206.48 million ($0.53) -2.28

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dragonfly Energy and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 1 0 2.00

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 209.11%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.87%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Microvast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

