DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 985,300 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

