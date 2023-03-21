Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

