Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

