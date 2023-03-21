Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

