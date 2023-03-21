Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after buying an additional 5,749,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

ARKK opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

