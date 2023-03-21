Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 4,631 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

