Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,370 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $146,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.