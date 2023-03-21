E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.00

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 4100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

E Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a market cap of C$158.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

