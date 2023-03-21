EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $6,205.74 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00293378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00826556 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,098.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

