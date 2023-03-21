eCash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.92 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $607.51 million and $9.92 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,038.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00475873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00132526 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,339,023,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.