eCash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.92 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $607.51 million and $9.92 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,038.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00475873 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00132526 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00031506 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,339,023,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
