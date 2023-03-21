Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32.
