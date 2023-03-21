Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
TEAF stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $15.48.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
