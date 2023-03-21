Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

TEAF stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.