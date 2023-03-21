ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Trading 2.5% Higher

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). Approximately 5,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

ECSC Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.20.

ECSC Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

