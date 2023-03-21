E&G Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.89. 1,324,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,072,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

