E&G Advisors LP Has $855,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in General Motors by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in General Motors by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,185,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 318,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,146,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,898,363. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

