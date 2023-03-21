E&G Advisors LP Sells 11,050 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 3,870,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,169. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.