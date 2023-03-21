E&G Advisors LP Sells 155 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $136.50. 522,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

