E&G Advisors LP Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

